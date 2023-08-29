Watch CBS News
Sheridan Park woman files police report after gruesome dog attack

Police report filed after dog attack in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Sheridan Park neighborhood woman has now filed a police report after a violent dog attack sent her to the hospital.

Krysten Kelly was at Sunnyside Avenue and Dover Street in Friday night when she encountered a family and two dogs.

She said one of the dogs attacked her - and the family did not stop to help or address what had happened, even when she tried to follow them.

"Their dog passed me jumped up, lunged, attached itself to my left breast and wouldn't let go. I'm screaming, I'm screaming, 'Your dog is ripping my boob off!'" Kelly told CBS 2's Darius Johnson on Sunday. "I put my arm up like this when it jumped again towards my face."

Kelly wants to find the owners to see if the dog is vaccinated for rabies - and prevent such a thing from happening to anyone else. 

First published on August 28, 2023 / 7:19 PM

