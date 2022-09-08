Shedd Aquarium hosting after hours house party Thursday night

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All week we've been telling you about the free admission at the Shedd Aquarium this month, but tonight is the start of an event just for adults.

The aquarium is hosting its after-hours house party.

The event will feature local house music DJs and adults will have the chance to view the aquarium exhibits and enjoy food and drinks.

The party starts at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

