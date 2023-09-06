Jim "The Shark" postpones swim across Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No more swimming for "Jim the Shark" -- at least for now.

He was trying to make it across the lake to Michigan.

Sixty-year-old Jim Dreyer's journey was interrupted due to worsening weather conditions and equipment failure.

He is healthy and not hurt in any way.

Dreyer was planning to swim 82 miles from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, Michigan - all with no escort boat.

He had a similar attempt last month that was also called off because conditions were too dangerous.