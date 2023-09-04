"The Shark" attempts to swim 82 miles across Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) – It turns out there are sharks in Lake Michigan after all.

Well, at least that was the case on Monday.

Jim "The Shark" Dreyer, a 60-year-old marathon swimmer, attempted to cross Lake Michigan by swimming 82 miles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Grand Haven, Michigan.

He's also doing it without a boat to escort him.

This is Dreyer's second attempt at the feat.

Last month, he called off his first attempt 10 miles into the swim because the conditions were too dangerous.

Dreyer is no stranger to extreme swims. He also swam across Lake Michigan in 1998, but this time, the swim is 25 miles longer.

You can track Dreyer's progress on his website, JimTheSharkDreyer.com.