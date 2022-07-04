Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches for parts of Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several suburban counties until 6:30 p.m.

The warning effects portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties.

The storm was located by Aurora at 5:34 p.m.

Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for DeKalb and Ogle counties in Illinois through 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service said that storm was producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

To clarify, the rotation is WEAK within this storm. But something to watch. https://t.co/y7wplTrWZz — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) July 4, 2022

Meantime, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. for Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, and Newton counties in Indiana.

The watch comes on the heels of a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado warning earlier in the afternoon in LaSalle County. Those warnings have expired, and there have not been any report of actual tornados.

An unsettled weather pattern will be with us for the next several days, including tonight with a chance of seeing rounds of showers and storms. A few storms could be strong producing gusty winds and hail. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Very humid conditions will create dangerous heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening.

An unstable, hot and humid atmosphere could once again allow for a round of intense thunderstorms late in the day. Storms that do develop could quickly turn strong or severe through Tuesday evening.

Not as hot Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Storm chances continue through Friday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Low 75°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with intense heat, then a chance for strong storms late in the day. High 95°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. High 84°