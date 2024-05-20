Severe storms take down trees in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A microburst was blamed for taking down trees on the city's Far South and Southwest sides Monday afternoon, an alderman said.

The microburst brought 60 to 70 mph winds. Trees also came down in other parts of the city as storms swept through the area.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said in a ward news update that the microburst took down trees throughout his ward, which includes the Beverly and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods.

Some large branches blocked streets, and large limbs also fell on homes and cars, according to O'Shea.

Trees came down and damaged cars and at least one house at 104th Street and Claremont Avenue, as well as 106th Street and Campbell Avenue.

O'Shea wrote that his office was working with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Bureau of Forestry to clean up the downed branches and debris.

Anyone who needs to report a tree down can call 311, or report the damage online.

The National Weather Service also reported trees down on the other side of the city. Photos and videos shared to social media showed several branches down at Wrightwood Avenue and Hampden Court in the Lincoln Park neighborhood – close to the historic Francis J. Dewes House.

Scattered strong to severe storms pounded the area intermittently Monday afternoon.