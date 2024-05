CHICAGO (CBS)-- A warm day is ahead in Chicago with afternoon storms.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 80s with scattered storms by the afternoon.

The highest storm risk will be between noon and 8 p.m. Storm threats include damaging wind and an isolated tornado risk.

Highs approach 90 degrees Tuesday with continued storm risks later in the day.

Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 70s and clear skies.