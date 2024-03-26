Severe storms possible Tuesday in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Strong to severe storms are on the way Tuesday morning into midday for the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.

The biggest risk for thunderstorms remains between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with damaging winds. Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour and may lead to an isolated tornado.

Areas in Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois are under the greatest risk for severe storm conditions.

Storms clear by Tuesday afternoon, leaving temperatures in the mid 50s.

Mild temperatures in the 50s linger for the rest of the week. Rain returns late Friday.