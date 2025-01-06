Watch CBS News
Several injured after crash involving school bus on I-290 eastbound near Itasca, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people were hurt after a crash involving a school bus filled with students Monday morning on Interstate 290 near Itasca, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on eastbound I-290 at I-390 in Cook County.

State police said troopers responded to the scene for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus with students and adult administrators onborad.

Crews with the Elk Grove and Itasca fire departments also responded to the scene. Several injuries were reported, but their conditions are unknown.

The crash comes as the Illinois Department of Transportation said it was tracking the road conditions, with some causing a difficult commute Monday as some roads were left covered in snow and ice.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

