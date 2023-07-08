Several injured in high speed crash in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Several people were hurt following a high-speed, three-car crash in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:19 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 71st Street.

Chicago police say a white SUV with an unknown number of occupants was traveling westbound and attempted to overtake another vehicle while in traffic.

The SUV struck a black sedan traveling eastbound head-on. The collision caused the driver of a black SUV to crash into the sedan.

All occupants of the White SUV fled the scene, police said.

Fire officials said there were "several patients, some critical after heavy extraction." One of the patients include a 45-year-old woman who was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

EMS PLAN ONE THREE VEHICLES

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents are investigating.