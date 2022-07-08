Services to be held for 3 victims of the Highland Park Parade shooting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Services will be held Friday for three of the victims of the Highland Park shooting.

Jacki Sundheim -- a 63-year-old lifelong member and employee at the Northshore Congregation Israel, was shot in the neck at the parade. Her relatives who were by her side said they did everything they could to try and save her.

Sunheim's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at her temple in Glencoe where she dedicated so many of her years.

There will also be funeral services for 88-year-old Stephen Straus. His family tells us he worked hard at a broker and loved commuting by train to Chicago almost every day.

Services will be held for him at noon at the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation in Evanston.

A funeral for Edward Uvaldo will be held Saturday. He was hospitalized for days after the shooting before succumbing to his injuries. His family says he would be celebrating his 70th birthday Friday.

Services for Nicolas Toledo, the 78-year-old grandfather who was visiting his family. Visitation will be Friday evening at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Waukegan at 5 p.m. -- his body will then be transferred to his hometown in Mexico for his final resting place.

For anyone experiencing emotional distress, the FBI has set up victims' services resources and counseling at the local Highland Park High School.

The community is holding a number of separate events to honor the victims that tragically lost their lives here.

The 28-mile Distilling Company in Highwood is holding a benefit concert Friday night where they'll give 100 percent of their donations to the shooting's response fund.

A procession is planned for Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. that will start from the Immaculate Conception Church and end at the scene of the shooting.