Sen. Durbin to visit Salvation Army center after third bus of migrants arrived from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) will be visiting a welcome center Friday for migrants arriving from Texas.

This week, a third bus caring 103 migrants arrived in Chicago - bringing the total to over 228 people who have been sent unannounced on buses to the city in the last two weeks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has been protesting federal immigration policies and sending migrants who arrive there to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and here in Chicago.

Those migrants have been receiving clothes, shelter, and other resources at the Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park.

Durbin is expected to speak at the center at 11 a.m.