Sen. Dick Durbin calls for military-style assault weapons ban on anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

Sen. Dick Durbin calls for military-style assault weapons ban on anniversary of Sandy Hook

Sen. Dick Durbin calls for military-style assault weapons ban on anniversary of Sandy Hook

Sen. Dick Durbin calls for military-style assault weapons ban on anniversary of Sandy Hook

WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings in American history.

Gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut – killing 20 children, all age 6 or 7, and six educators.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) spoke about some gun safety progress made, but voiced frustration that more needs to be done.



"Gun violence is now the leading cause of death of American children," Durbin said. "Think about that for a second."

Durbin also spoke Wednesday about the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre earlier this year, in which seven people were killed by gunfire and dozens more were injured.

"Miliary assault weapons belong in the hands of the military -- not in the hands of an 18- or 19-year-old on a roof in Highland Park, firing off 83 rounds in less than 60 seconds," Durbin said.

Durbin said he supports banning military-style assault weapons from civilian use.