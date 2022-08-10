1 dead, 2 injured in semi-truck fire on I-90 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a semi-truck fire Wednesday morning.
The fire happened on I-90 westbound by Genoa Road Milepost 26 and 1/4.
A source tells CBS that extraction was needed for one of the semi-drivers.
The Boone County Coroner has been requested to the scene.
Traffic is closed westbound on I-90 at Route 23 by Marengo.
No further information was immediately available.
