1 dead, 2 injured in semi-truck fire on I-90 in Boone County

/ CBS Chicago

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a semi-truck fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on I-90 westbound by Genoa Road Milepost 26 and 1/4.

A source tells CBS that extraction was needed for one of the semi-drivers.

The Boone County Coroner has been requested to the scene.

Traffic is closed westbound on I-90 at Route 23 by Marengo.

No further information was immediately available. 

