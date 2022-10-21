Self-defense classes in high demand in West Loop gyms amid rash of violent attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With new violent attacks every day, local gyms are helping neighbors arm themselves with knowledge – so they can take safety into their own hands.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, demands for these self-defense lessons have been high lately.

For weeks, we have been telling you about attempted abductions and robberies in the West Loop.

The latest armed robbery happened on Tuesday on Green Street between Washington Boulevard and Madison Street. Several gyms nearby are now hoping all neighbors learn to fight back the right way.

For Amira Rajab, it is about safety in strength. The 22-year-old West Loop woman is now owning her own security through self-defense.

She demonstrated how she would use her knee first and follow through with her elbow – aiming for the elbow anywhere in the face and particularly between the eyes.

After multiple attempted abductions in her neighborhood, she took herself to the BTY Training Lab, 612 W. Lake St., to work one-on-one with a coach.

"Now I know what I need to do if I ever needed to save my own life," Rajab said.

With a robbery pattern now also having emerged in Wrigleyville - she is encouraging others to do the same.

"Women are fearing for their lives. They don't know what to do," Rajab said. "It doesn't matter what your background is; who you are."

At POW! Gym – about a mile away at 310 S. Racine Ave. – the West Loop Community Organization has been providing free self-defense classes in hopes that neighbors will be prepared. Demand is high with new attacks being reported weekly.

"What's happening in Wrigleyville and other areas of the city really just proves that it can happen to anyone at any time," said Julie Darling of the West Loop Community Organization.

Darling says every class has had a waitlist – and her association is now adding more that meet the need.

"People are really starting to take it seriously now," she said.

If you ever find yourself in danger, we are told the first rule of self-defense is to give up your stuff. Your life is more important.

Meanwhile, participants in the classes arm themselves with self-defense skills.

"I've learned how powerful I actually am and can be," Rajab said, "and how I can, if I really needed to - God forbid this ever happened – but save my own life."

Again, one tactic we learned is that your elbow is your most powerful weapon. We are told that if you are attacked, aim for the eyes and nose with your elbow and then run to safety.

"If they're bleeding, their eyes are bleeding, anything's going on in their face, they're most likely not going to chase after me because their face is gushing blood," Rajab said.

The West Loop Community Organization will be holding other safety sessions in the coming weeks – including how best to secure buildings in the neighborhood.