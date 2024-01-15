Second man charged in December murder of man in Chicago's west suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A second man has now been charged in a shooting that killed a man in west suburban Cicero the day after Christmas.

Vaca Hernandez, of Burbank, was arrested at a Chicago home on Friday of last week by the Cicero police detectives and members of the Cicero police Special Operations Division, and by Chicago Police. He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking in the murder of Alejandro Trujillo on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Another man – Jason Eady of Chicago – was charged four days after the murder with the same counts as H ernandez.

Cicero police responded to a call of shots fired on Dec. 26 around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of 19th Street and 49th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Trujillo with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trujillo was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries.