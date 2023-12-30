Chicago man charged in murder of Cicero man

CHICAGO (CBS) – ­A Chicago man was arrested and charged with the murder of a Cicero man last Tuesday.

Jason Eady, 21, was charged with the murder of Alejandro Trujillo.

Cicero police responded to a call of shots fired on Dec. 26 around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of 19th Street and 49th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Trujillo with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trujillo was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators from the Cicero Police Department, with help from the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, identified Eady as one of the suspects.

Eady was arrested near a residence in Lombard on Thursday. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking against Eady.

Police said their investigation is continuing and they're seeking other persons of interest in the case.