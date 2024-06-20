Chicago mayor announcing extension of financial assistance program for gun violence victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will announce plans to extend the city's financial assistance program for families impacted by gun violence.

The program started in 2022 and originally served five communities. It's now growing to 10 more neighborhoods, providing about $6.4 million.

The goal is to ease the financial burden and trauma for families and survivors.

Eligible Chicagoans can receive up to $1,000 in assistance and an additional $1,500 for funeral or burial costs. Over 80% of applicants have been approved.

The upcoming announcement comes after violence overnight with several people injured in shootings across the city.

A woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting near 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side just after 10 p.m. Officers on the scene found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot three times. She died at the hospital.

The second woman, a 20-year-old, is expected to recover from her physical injuries. Police haven't arrested anyone.

Just after 2 a.m. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, a man was fatally shot and another was injured.

Police said two men in their 30s were standing in a vacant lot, near 67th Street and Langley Avenue, when someone fired shots at them.

No one is in custody.