Search on for person behind robberies on Green Line on city's West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday night were asking for help finding a person suspected in three robberies on the CTA Green Line on the city's West Side.

The robberies occurred in the area of the Cicero and Laramie stops on the Chicago Transit Authority line, police said.

The suspect grabbed items from the victim in one robbery, but robbed two other victims at gunpoint, police said. In the gunpoint robberies, the suspect put the front of the gun on the torso of each victim and demanded property.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, but did release a couple of surveillance photos.

green-line-robbery-suspect-1.png
Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at (312) 745-4443.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 10:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

