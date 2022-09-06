Watch CBS News
Search continues to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels, suspected in catalytic converter theft

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The search is still on to find escaped prisoner Devin Revels.

It's been five days since he kicked out the window of a police car Thursday, September 1, and took off running on the city's West Side.

On Thursday, officers searched the Columbus Park Golf Course. Revels escaped police custody while being driven to Elmhurst where he is suspected of stealing a car's catalytic converter.

CBS Chicago Team
September 6, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

