Search continues for 1 of 5 dogs in attack in Chicago's northwest suburbs

McHENRY, Ill. (CBS) -- The McHenry County Sheriff's office continued to search Friday for a missing dog involved in a series of attacks.

The sheriff's office said it was called at 5:50 p.m. Thursday to break up a dog fight at Haumann Drive and Stilling Boulevard in McHenry Township, just outside the city of McHenry.

The owner reported she had not been able to separate her dogs, who had been in a fight, and she had gotten bitten. A neighbor who volunteered to help also got bitten, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies found five dogs upon arriving. Three were loosely enclosed on a front porch, while two were corralled in a car, the sheriff's office said.

As deputies spoke with the owners, the three dogs on the porch broke through the gate and aggressively ran toward both the deputies and crews from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District. First responders tried to use a fire extinguisher and a Taser to subdue the dogs, but this did not work, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy was bitten and was treated at a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said. Officials earlier said another deputy was also bitten, but refused medical treatment.

A deputy also shot and killed one of the dogs. McHenry County Animal Control took three of the other four dogs away.

The last remaining dog remained on the loose Friday afternoon. Deputies searched all night and into the morning for the dog, but the animal was not found.

The dog is large, but described as a petite dark brown pit bull with a white stripe on its face, the sheriff's office said. Anyone who sees the dog should not approach, and should call the sheriff's office, or McHenry County Animal Control at 815-459-6222.