2 people injured when dogs attack in northwest Chicago suburbs

McHENRY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after getting caught in a dog fight in McHenry County.

At 5:50 p.m., the McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called to the 2500 block of West Huemann Drive in unincorporated McHenry Township for dogs fighting and a person being injured. The McHenry County Sheriff's office was also called to the scene.

At the scene, first responders found four dogs – either pit bulls or pit bull mixes – fighting over food, according to McHenry Township FPD Battalion Chief David Harwood.

The homeowner was injured, as was a woman who may have been a neighbor and who had a dog bite on her lower extremity, Harwood said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Harwood said.

Meanwhile, the dogs broke free from first responders at the scene, Harwood said. The fire department tried to use a fire extinguisher on the dog, and Tasers were also tried, he said. But nothing worked.

The dogs also bit two McHenry County Sheriff's deputies. One was treated on the scene, but was not taken to the hospital, while the other refused medical treatment.

"Everybody's looking for the dogs, and worrying about the dogs on the loose biting – because that's what they're known for here," said witness Jerry O'Rourke, "and so far, it hasn't been a very happy outcome."

The sheriff's office said one of the dogs was shot and killed by a deputy, while another escaped.

McHenry County Animal Control took the other two dogs.