SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — A school bus crashed into a home in Skokie, Illinois Friday afternoon.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene just before 3 p.m. The bus was seen on the front lawn of the home, resulting in some damage.

A second car was also seen being towed away from the area.

It is not clear if there were any injuries or if any students were on the bus.

This is a developing story.