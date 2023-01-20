Children hurt after two school buses crash on Stevenson Expressway near Burr Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a crash involving two school buses on the Stevenson Expressway near Burr Ridge Friday morning.

Tri-State Fire Protection District crews are being dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

ISP says troopers were notified of a minor crash involving two school buses on southbound I-55 north of route 83.

Four children were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All other children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway, ISP said.

Tow trucks are en route to remove the disabled trucks.

All lanes are open.

No further information was immediately available.