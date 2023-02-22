Watch CBS News
3 people robbed in hotel parking lot in Schaumburg

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Schaumburg police are searching for a man who robbed three people at gunpoint Tuesday night in a hotel parking lot.

Police said, at 9:05 p.m., a man approached three people in the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites at 1401 W. Roselle Rd., threatened them with a silver gun, and robbed them of cash, jewelry, and a purse.

None of the victims was hurt, and police have only a vague description of the robber.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the hotel in hopes of finding images of the robber.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call the Schaumburg police confidential tip line at 847-348-7055.

