Scattered showers Saturday in Chicago, Beach Hazard statement in effect

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will remain for Saturday, and due to an upper-level disturbance, some rain showers will develop again in the afternoon.

The scattered rain showers should last through the evening. An isolated storm will also be possible this afternoon and evening, so if you are planning on being outdoors today, make sure to have the rain gear with you. Sunday will see slightly drier conditions, with the winds picking up and changing direction.

The winds will be gusty, around 25 miles per hour or greater from the north. With those stronger winds, wave heights for the lakeshore will be anywhere from 5 to 10 feet, creating dangerous swimming conditions and possible rip currents.

Highs during the weekend will be in the upper 70s. However, looking ahead to the new work and school week, temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only topping out in the middle 70s.

It will feel more Fall-like since our average high for this time of August is in the lower 80s. The upcoming week will also feature lots of sunshine, so have the sunglasses ready.

