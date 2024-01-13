More than 200 flights canceled at Chicago airports Saturday in wake of winter storm

Winter Weather, Wind Chill Advisories issued; here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The snow might be over, but Chicago's airports are still dealing with delays and cancellations, as the same winter storm system that hit the Chicago area now brings snow and rain to the Northeast.

More than 200 flights have been canceled in Chicago on Saturday; with 185 canceled flights at O'Hare International Airport and 20 canceled flights at Midway International Airport as of 9:45 a.m.

More than 300 other flights have been delayed on Saturday, with delays averaging less than 15 minutes at both airports.

This comes after more than 1,100 flights were canceled and 650 more were delayed on Friday due to the winter storm that brought heavy snow and strong winds to the Chicago area.