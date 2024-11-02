Saturday early voting lines snake around blocks in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four days from Election Day on Saturday, Chicago voters reported waiting two or even three hours to vote early.

It was a story of perseverance and civic pride.

On Saturday morning, voters wrapped around the corner at Humboldt Park Branch Library, 1605 N. Troy St. The line was already going when residents arrived at 9 a.m.—right as the doors opened.

Pam Jimenez-Pinney and Chuck Pinney were among those in line in Humboldt Park.

"It was a surprise, but not unexpected," said Chuck Pinney. "I mean, so many people were coming out early this year."

Some of the day's earliest voters stood in line for two hours and fifteen minutes in Humboldt Park. Those trying to beat the wait at another location might have found that purpose defeated—at the Bucktown-Wicker Park Branch Library at 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave., the line was even longer.

The line took several turns around corners to get into the building on Milwaukee Avenue. It wrapped through a stairwell, and there were more lines still to reach the voting room on the second floor—where open polling machines were waiting for the next group to be checked in.

Shawn and Michelle Daviou came to the Wicker Park-Bucktown Library to vote early on Saturday.

"We tried to come last night, but when we drove by, the line was just really long, and it was cold out," said Michelle Daviou, "so at least today it is sunshine."

Voting early in Chicago is a story of perseverance. The Davious tried twice.

"It took about three hours for the full process," said Michelle Daviou. "We tried to get here right at nine."

Meanwhile at the Supersite at Clark and Lake streets in the Loop, the third time was the charm for some voters. Zack Cylinder came downtown after the line was too long twice at the Lincoln Park early voting site on Fullerton Avenue.

"My wife and I drove there yesterday, and the line was three and a half hours long, so we decided to come back—go back to Lincoln Park this morning—and the line was also three and a half hours long before the booth even opened," said Cylinder.

Everyone with whom CBS News Chicago spoke Saturday walked away happy that they were able to vote for their candidates—though some spent significantly less time doing so. They cut off hours in the process by dropping off mail-in ballots.

"It was quick, easy, and fast, as you see," said Mildred Jordils. "Now I can shop."

But why the wait? CBS News Chicago reached out to Chicago Board of Elections about it, and the board said, "Election Judges are doing their best to keep up with ballot applications and create a continuous flow of voting."

Early voting numbers have surpassed 2016's turnout, but are less than 2020