What's on the 2024 ballot in Illinois?

Voters to elect Chicago school board members for first time. What you need to know.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Election Day is Nov. 5 in Illinois, and early voting is already underway. Besides the race for president, voters in Illinois will decide U.S. House races, state legislative races, and several local elections, including Cook County State's Attorney and Chicago Board of Education races.

Read below for a look at what's on the ballot in Illinois.

Illinois presidential ballot

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party.

Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot as Independents.

Illinois has voted for the Democratic ticket in every presidential election since 1988, when George H.W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis.

Illinois state ballot questions

Illinois voters statewide will face three advisory referenda on the ballot: the Election Worker Protection Referendum, the Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum, and the Assisted Reproductive Health Referendum. As advisory referenda only, they will simply inform elected officials of voters opinions on these issues; approval of any of the referenda will not automatically lead to a change in state laws.

Election Worker Protection Referendum: "Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker's official duties?"

Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum: "Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?"

Assisted Reproductive Health Referendum: "Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?"

U.S. House races in Illinois

All 17 members of Congress from Illinois are up for re-election in November:

District 1: Democratic U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson is running against Republican challenger Marcus Lewis.

District 2: Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is running against Republican challenger Ashley Ramos and Independent write-in candidate Mike Vick.

District 3: Democratic U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez is running against Republican challenger John Booras and Independent write-in candidate Angel Oakley.

District 4: Democratic U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is running against Republican challenger Lupe Castillo, Working Class Party challenger Ed Hershey, and Independent write-in candidate Alicia Martinez.

District 5: Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley is running against Republican challenger Tom Hanson, and Independent write-in candidate Frank Rowder.

District 6: Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten is running against Republican challenger Niki Conforti and Independent write-in candidate Peter Meyer Jr.

District 7: Democratic U.S. Rep. Danny Davis is running against Republican challenger Chad Koppie, and independent write-in candidates Lien Choi and Lowell Seida.

District 8: Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is running against Republican challenger Mark Rice.

District 9: Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky is running against Republican challenger Seth Alan Cohen.

District 10: Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider is running against Republican challenger Jim Carris and Independent write-in candidate Joseph Severino.

District 11: Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster is running against Republican challenger Jerry Evans, and Independent write-in candidate Anna Schiefelbein.

District 12: Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost is running against Democratic challenger Brian Roberts.

District 13: Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski is running against Republican challenger Joshua Loyd, and Independent write-in candidate Bradley Horges Jr.

District 14: Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is running against Republican challenger James Marter.

District 15: Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller is running unopposed.

District 16: Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood is running unopposed.

District 17: Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen is running against Republican challenger Joseph McGraw.

Local Illinois races on the ballot

Every member of the Illinois House of Representatives is on the ballot, and several members of the Illinois Senate also are on the ballot.

In addition, there are numerous other local races, including judges in Cook County, the race for Cook County State's Attorney, and the first-ever election for the Chicago Board of Education.

Democrat Eileen O'Neill Burke is facing off against Republican Bob Fioretti in the race for Cook County State's Attorney.

For the Chicago Board of Education, voters in 10 districts will elect one person per district to serve on a new hybrid school board starting in January. Mayor Brandon Johnson will appoint 11 other members to the board, including the board president. The school board will become fully elected in 2027, with voters electing all 21 members in November 2026.

Click here to see a sample ballot where you live.