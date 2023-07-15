Salvation Army hosting Health and Resource Fair underway in South Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public School students go back to class next month and the Salvation Army is making sure everyone starts the year healthy.

It's hosting a Health and Resource Fair Saturday.

Families can get a variety of screenings while also enjoying food, giveaways, and prizes.

The free health fair will be at the Salvation Army's La Villita Corp location in South Lawndale near Millard and 24th Street.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m.