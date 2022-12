Salvation Army in Humboldt Park hosts Breakfast with Santa

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Salvation Army is hosting Breakfast with Santa in Humboldt Park.

Families are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast.

Kids can enjoy crafts, gifts, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

It all starts at 8 a.m. at the Salvation Army Freedom Center near Chicago and Christiana Avenue.