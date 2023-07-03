Amalia Gonzalez with Salvadores sin Fronteras still collecting school supplies for kids in Mexico

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An encouraging update to a story CBS 2 first told you about Friday.

A donation drive for school supplies for students in Mexico is going strong.

Amalia Gonzalez has been donating items every year since 2019. This year, she has collected about 300 backpacks so far. She's also gotten items for the students from her Amazon wishlist.

Several boxes are shipping out later this week, but Amalia Gonzalez is going to drop off additional supplies in person in August, so it's not too late to donate.

You can find information on the "Salvadores sin Fronteras" Facebook page.