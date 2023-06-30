Salvadores Sin Fronteras hosting 4th annual backpack, school supply drive to help kids in Mexico

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer has just begun but one local woman is already thinking about school supplies and collecting items for children in need.

Amalia Gonzalez started collecting backpacks and school supplies to donate to kids in Mexico back in 2019.

Now in its fourth year, she started her donation drive while working as a home visitor and said she felt she needed to help more.

"A little lightbulb came on my head and four years ago I was like 'who can I help?' And I kept thinking, thinking, who, who. I always go to Mexico, my parents' hometowns - both Cuchapa and San Miguel. My dad is from Cuchapa, and he had passed, and I wanted a way to connect with him."

She recalls going on road trips to Mexico with her father who brought donations from others.

"It wasn't like a thing, like a campaign or anything, but I just wanted to help, so I like I did it in honor of my dad, "she said.

The collected supplies go to children in Cuchapa and San Miguel. Last year she shipped five boxes of supplies that served about 400 kids.

"They expect it. Sometimes when I don't get donations it gets really sad, but then they're already telling me 'We're waiting.' They already know it's coming."

For those looking to help, boxes will be shipped on Wednesday, July 5.

You can drop backpacks and supplies at one of six locations:

· 225 S. Green Bay Rd in Waukegan, IL.

· 3079 Dundee Road in Northbrook, IL.

· 302 S. McLean Blvd in Elgin IL.

· 215 Butterfield Rd. in Vernon Hills, IL.

· 720 Waukegan Rd. in Deerfield, IL.

· 317 Waukegan Ave. in Highwood, IL.

Amailia also is accepting donations through her Amazon Wish List and is also hosting a fundraiser on Saturday

More information about the drive and the fundraiser can be found on the Salvadores Sin Fronteras Facebook page.