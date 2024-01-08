Salt-spreading trucks hit roads in Chicago for winter storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has sent out more than 200 salt-spreader trucks to fight the winter storm that began blowing into the area Monday night.

The salt-spreaders will work overnight and into the morning commute on arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses to ensure roads are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and all other motorists.

Streets and San will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust their plans as needed. Motorists are advised to take caution and take extra time – especially during the morning commute.

Monday night into Tuesday, snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the first round for the Chicago area, with the highest totals in the south and southwestern suburbs. This is expected to continue until about 5 a.m.

To view the city's salt-spreader fleet in real time, go to www.chicagoshovels.org.