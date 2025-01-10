Watch CBS News
Chicago salt spreaders deployed ahead of Friday morning snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Salt spreaders were deployed Friday morning in the Chicago area ahead of widespread snowfall. 

Snowfall is expected to ramp up during the Friday morning rush. Slick roads and dangerous driving conditions are expected to impact commuters. 

The city's first priority will be salting major streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges, and overpasses.

Depending on the amount of snow, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will adjust the number of salt spreaders and plows on the roads.

Chicago winter weather forecast 

The Chicago area is expected to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow. 

As much as 3 inches of snow could fall southeast of Chicago. 

Snowfall in the area is expected to taper off by Friday afternoon and shift into Northwest Indiana.  Northwest Indiana is expected to get over 2 inches of snow. 

