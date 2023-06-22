Saint Sabina Church giving away hundreds of food boxes Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of families will be able to receive food thanks to a giveaway happening Thursday.

The Faith Community of Saint Sabina will pass out 400 boxes of food to families in need.

The giveaway is scheduled to happen at noon.

Each box will have healthy food items - including fresh fruits, vegetables, chicken, and beef.

Rev. Michael Pfleger says the high cost of living and groceries are forcing some families to choose between bills or feeding themselves. He's hoping the event will help ease that burden.

"With what we are doing today I am hopeful that we can take that decision away for some so that they can have food and be able to meet other responsibilities," Pfleger said.

The giveaway is happening at Saint Sabina, located at 1210 W. 78th Place.