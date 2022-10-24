Saint Sabina community rallies in support of accused priest Father Michael Pfleger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Saint Sabina community rallied outside their church Sunday in a show of support for South Side activist priest Father Michael Pfleger following accusations of child sex abuse.

Pfleger stepped aside last week after the Archdiocese announced new sex abuse allegations.

A man now in his 40s claims Pfleger abused him as a child during the 1980s.

The Archdiocese says the investigation is ongoing.

Pfleger was cleared of a previous sex abuse allegation made by two brothers in 2021. The Archdiocese found "insufficient evidence" and reinstated him.