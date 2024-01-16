Safe haven sites for Chicago students, warming centers available during frigid cold

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The frigid and dangerous weather has led the City of Chicago to activate its emergency operation plan for extreme cold. The plan will be in effect until at least Wednesday.

Chicago Public Schools Safe Haven program is offering 11 sites for children in need of a safe place to go Tuesday. Most of the safe haven locations offer meals. The following locations are available:

1101 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60624ABIDING IN CHRIST PRAYER AND WORSHIP MINISTRIES 5254 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60651 ALLEN METROPOLITAN CME CHURCH 10946 S. Lowe Ave., Chicago, IL 60628 CHANCE AFTER CHANCE MINISTRY NFP 217 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60644 I C.A.R.E. MINISTRIES 4950 W. Thomas St., Chicago, IL 60651 JESUS WORD CENTER 4224 W. 13th St., Chicago, IL 60623 LIFE CHANGING COMMUNITY OUTREACH 5900 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60639 NEW LIFE CENTERS OF CHICAGOLAND - Humbolt Park 1410 N. Springfield Chicago IL 60651 PEOPLE'S CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST 3570 W. Fifth Ave., Chicago, IL 60624 SUNRISE BAPTIST CHURCH 1101 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60624 STOREHOUSE MINISTRIES 5701 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60634 THE CATHOLIC BISHOP OF CHICAGO - ST. SABINA CHURCH 7800 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60620

All of the sites are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Catholic Bishop of Chicago- St. Sabina Church location is open from noon to 4 p.m.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is staying on top of the situation by monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service. OEMC has now opened a number of warming centers across the city. Some will be open to the public 24 hours a day for the next couple of days.

Two of them will stay open 24/7 including the location in Garfield Park.

Some of those centers include Chicago Public Libraries locations as well as Chicago Park District facilities.

The Harold Washington Library will also open its lower level to serve as a 24-7 warming center for anyone in need.

Officials also remind residents to check up on their neighbors and relatives--especially the elderly. Residents who would like to request a well-being check from the city are urged to call 311.