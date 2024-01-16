Safe haven sites for Chicago students, warming centers available during frigid cold
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The frigid and dangerous weather has led the City of Chicago to activate its emergency operation plan for extreme cold. The plan will be in effect until at least Wednesday.
Chicago Public Schools Safe Haven program is offering 11 sites for children in need of a safe place to go Tuesday. Most of the safe haven locations offer meals. The following locations are available:
1101 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60624ABIDING IN CHRIST PRAYER AND WORSHIP MINISTRIES
5254 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60651
ALLEN METROPOLITAN CME CHURCH
10946 S. Lowe Ave., Chicago, IL 60628
CHANCE AFTER CHANCE MINISTRY NFP
217 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60644
I C.A.R.E. MINISTRIES
4950 W. Thomas St., Chicago, IL 60651
JESUS WORD CENTER
4224 W. 13th St., Chicago, IL 60623
LIFE CHANGING COMMUNITY OUTREACH
5900 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60639
NEW LIFE CENTERS OF CHICAGOLAND - Humbolt Park
1410 N. Springfield Chicago IL 60651
PEOPLE'S CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST
3570 W. Fifth Ave., Chicago, IL 60624
SUNRISE BAPTIST CHURCH
1101 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60624
STOREHOUSE MINISTRIES
5701 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60634
THE CATHOLIC BISHOP OF CHICAGO - ST. SABINA CHURCH
7800 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60620
All of the sites are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Catholic Bishop of Chicago- St. Sabina Church location is open from noon to 4 p.m.
The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is staying on top of the situation by monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service. OEMC has now opened a number of warming centers across the city. Some will be open to the public 24 hours a day for the next couple of days.
Two of them will stay open 24/7 including the location in Garfield Park.
Some of those centers include Chicago Public Libraries locations as well as Chicago Park District facilities.
The Harold Washington Library will also open its lower level to serve as a 24-7 warming center for anyone in need.
Officials also remind residents to check up on their neighbors and relatives--especially the elderly. Residents who would like to request a well-being check from the city are urged to call 311.
