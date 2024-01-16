Watch CBS News
Safe haven sites for Chicago students, warming centers available during frigid cold

By Elyssa Kaufman, Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The frigid and dangerous weather has led the City of Chicago to activate its emergency operation plan for extreme cold. The plan will be in effect until at least Wednesday. 

Chicago Public Schools Safe Haven program is offering 11 sites for children in need of a safe place to go Tuesday. Most of the safe haven locations offer meals. The following locations are available: 

1101 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60624ABIDING IN CHRIST PRAYER AND WORSHIP MINISTRIES

5254 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60651

ALLEN METROPOLITAN CME CHURCH

10946 S. Lowe Ave., Chicago, IL 60628

CHANCE AFTER CHANCE MINISTRY NFP

217 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60644

I C.A.R.E. MINISTRIES

4950 W. Thomas St., Chicago, IL 60651

JESUS WORD CENTER

4224 W. 13th St., Chicago, IL 60623

LIFE CHANGING COMMUNITY OUTREACH

5900 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60639

NEW LIFE CENTERS OF CHICAGOLAND - Humbolt Park

1410 N. Springfield Chicago IL 60651

PEOPLE'S CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

3570 W. Fifth Ave., Chicago, IL 60624

SUNRISE BAPTIST CHURCH

1101 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60624

STOREHOUSE MINISTRIES

5701 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60634

THE CATHOLIC BISHOP OF CHICAGO - ST. SABINA CHURCH

7800 S. Racine Ave., Chicago, IL 60620

All of the sites are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Catholic Bishop of Chicago- St. Sabina Church location is open from noon to 4 p.m.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is staying on top of the situation by monitoring conditions with the National Weather Service. OEMC has now opened a number of warming centers across the city. Some will be open to the public 24 hours a day for the next couple of days. 

Two of them will stay open 24/7 including the location in Garfield Park.  

Some of those centers include Chicago Public Libraries locations as well as Chicago Park District facilities. 

The Harold Washington Library will also open its lower level to serve as a 24-7 warming center for anyone in need.

Officials also remind residents to check up on their neighbors and relatives--especially the elderly. Residents who would like to request a well-being check from the city are urged to call 311.  

