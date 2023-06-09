Man arrested for setting fire in lobby of Lake County Jail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man wanted for setting a fire in the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, was arrested on Friday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.
The Lake County Sheriff's office said 26-year-old Ryan Andrews was being held in custody in Illinois, awaiting extradition to Indiana, after he was taken into custody by Tinley Park police on Friday morning.
Lake County prosecutors secured an arrest warrant for Andrews on Thursday. Police did not disclose the circumstances of his arrest.
Andrews is accused of walking into the lobby of the Lake County Jail shortly before noon on Monday, carrying a jug containing an accelerant. Sheriff's officials said video shows him dousing the lobby with he liquid, setting it on fire, and running out, before fleeing in a blue SUV.
