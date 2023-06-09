Watch CBS News
Man arrested for setting fire in lobby of Lake County Jail

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man wanted for setting a fire in the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, was arrested on Friday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said 26-year-old Ryan Andrews was being held in custody in Illinois, awaiting extradition to Indiana, after he was taken into custody by Tinley Park police on Friday morning.

jail-lobby-fire-suspect.jpg
Surveillance image of a man who set a small fire in the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, on June 5, 2023 Lake County Sheriff

Lake County prosecutors secured an arrest warrant for Andrews on Thursday. Police did not disclose the circumstances of his arrest.

Andrews is accused of walking into the lobby of the Lake County Jail shortly before noon on Monday, carrying a jug containing an accelerant. Sheriff's officials said video shows him dousing the lobby with he liquid, setting it on fire, and running out, before fleeing in a blue SUV.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

June 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

