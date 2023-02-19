8-year-old among two wounded in Round Lake Beach shooting

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- An 8-year-old child is wounded following a shooting in Round Lake Beach.

Police rushed to Meadow Green Lane for a call of shots fired just after 8:30 Saturday evening.

When they arrived, they found the child and another victim, 26, had been struck by gunfire.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

No one is in custody.