8-year-old among two wounded in Round Lake Beach shooting

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- An 8-year-old child is wounded following a shooting in Round Lake Beach. 

Police rushed to Meadow Green Lane for a call of shots fired just after 8:30 Saturday evening. 

When they arrived, they found the child and another victim, 26, had been struck by gunfire. 

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. 

No one is in custody. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 11:45 PM

