Fight leads to shooting at bar in Chicago suburb, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police responded to a shooting in unincorporated Wheaton Friday morning.

Police have taped off an area around Rosie O'Reilly's bar on Gary Avenue.

Police are investigating after shooting at Rosie O'Reilly's in Wheaton Friday morning.  Beth Lawrence

Initial reports say a fight led to the shooting just before 9 a.m.

Police are not saying how many people were hurt but they are calling it an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. 

First published on December 22, 2023 / 11:47 AM CST

