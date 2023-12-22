Fight leads to shooting at bar in Chicago suburb, police say
WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police responded to a shooting in unincorporated Wheaton Friday morning.
Police have taped off an area around Rosie O'Reilly's bar on Gary Avenue.
Initial reports say a fight led to the shooting just before 9 a.m.
Police are not saying how many people were hurt but they are calling it an isolated incident.
This is a developing story.
