Suspect in custody after officer shot in Romeoville; shelter-in-place order lifted

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspect who shot a police officer during a foot chase in Romeoville early Thursday morning is now in custody, according to Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sierra Trail and Summerfield Drive around 12:13 a.m.

Romeoville police said officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen. As they approached the vehicle to investigate, the suspect - 29-year-old Samer Heranaez - approached as well.

The investigation into a stolen vehicle quickly escalated when officers started a foot pursuit of the suspect, an exchange of gunfire ensued, and an officer was hit in the right shoulder.

Romeoville Police Chief Ken Kroll says the officer, who has been with the department for five to six years, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center and are getting "positive" updates on the officer's condition.

Officials confirmed Hernandez was on parole and was taken into custody at 5:45 a.m. less than a mile away from the scene. He was found hiding in a backyard in shrubbery, Chief Kroll said.

A shelter-in-place order was issued prior to the arrest. It has been lifted as there is no longer a threat to the community.