ISP: Driver killed in rollover crash on Edens Spur

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a rollover crash on the Edens Spur Tuesday evening.

Illinois State Police said around 5:48 p.m., troopers and the Northbrook Fire Department responded to a serious single-car crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in the area of milepost 28.

Preliminary reports say a 2007 Cadillac SUV, for unknown reasons, left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail - causing the car to roll over.

The driver and sole occupant, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Jimenez of Evanston, was ejected from the car.

He was taken to Highland Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial results from The Lake County Coroner's Office indicate that Jimenez died from blunt force injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

