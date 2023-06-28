Watch CBS News
Local News

ISP: Driver killed in rollover crash on Edens Spur

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a rollover crash on the Edens Spur Tuesday evening.

Illinois State Police said around 5:48 p.m., troopers and the Northbrook Fire Department responded to a serious single-car crash in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in the area of milepost 28.

Preliminary reports say a 2007 Cadillac SUV, for unknown reasons, left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail - causing the car to roll over.

The driver and sole occupant, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Jimenez of Evanston, was ejected from the car.

He was taken to Highland Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial results from The Lake County Coroner's Office indicate that Jimenez died from blunt force injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.