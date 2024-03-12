Watch CBS News
Rogers Park shooting leaves man dead in broad daylight

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in broad daylight in Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the man was in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue – just east of Greenview Avenue and west of the Morse Red Line stop at Glenwood Avenue, police said.

A man fired shots in the man's direction, and he was struck multiple times in the head.

The victim was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital.

Police set up crime scene tape in the area of the Morse Fresh Market. Blood was seen on the pavement near the curb, and a spent shell casing was spotted nearby.

Late Tuesday, no one was in custody. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 8:47 PM CDT

