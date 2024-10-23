1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in Rogers Park neighborhood in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:50 p.m., the victims were near the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

All three victims were taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital. A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, back, and abdomen, and was pronounced dead. An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was listed in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area 3 detectives were investigating.