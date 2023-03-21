Man visiting from Wisconsin shot and killed in Rogers Park home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man visiting from Wisconsin was shot and killed during a home invasion early Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said the 45-year-old man was inside a home in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road shortly after 3:30 a.m., when someone started knocking on the door, pushed the door open, and fired shots into the home while the victim was standing in the living room.

A witness called 911 as the shooter ran into the alley.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family identified him as Quentin Pruett, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Quentin Pruett, 45, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Rogers Park on March 21, 2023. Photo supplied to CBS

Pruett's cousin said he was just visiting friends and family in Chicago when he was killed.

"This is a travesty for my family and I, and we are devastated over the loss of him," she said. This is another senseless murder here in Chicago. My cousin was a non-violent person, and he didn't deserve this at all, and I hope that we find out the person that did this, and brought to justice."

She said the family believes he was a victim of mistaken identity.

"He was not a gang banger," she said. "He was a hard-working young man; loving, fun, positive, full of energy, and good positive vibes. And for this to happen to him is just devastating for all of us. We are very heartbroken over the loss of Quentin, and we just pray that whoever did this is brought to justice."

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.