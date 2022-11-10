Rogers Park shooting leaves one man dead, two wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Clark Street – just a couple of blocks from the Rogers Park (24th) District police station.

Police said the victims were standing the sidewalk when an unknown person or people shot them all.

A man of an unspecified age later died at AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

A 43-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, while a 48-year-old man was taken to St. Francis in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.