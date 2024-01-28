Rockford Police K9 shot and killed, man injured during domestic call
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Rockford Police K9 was shot and killed and a man was shot in the leg during a police response to a domestic situation Sunday afternoon.
Police say the situation started on Jacqueline Drive, and an adult male suspect was located a short time later in the 2900 block of 11th Street. The suspect and a Rockford Police K9 officer then exchanged gunfire.
The K9 was shot and did not survive.
The suspect was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He is being treated at a local hospital, police said.
The investigation has been turned over to the Winnebago Boone COunty INtegrity Task Force.
