Rockford Police K9 shot and killed, man injured during domestic call

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Rockford Police K9 was shot and killed and a man was shot in the leg during a police response to a domestic situation Sunday afternoon.

Police say the situation started on Jacqueline Drive, and an adult male suspect was located a short time later in the 2900 block of 11th Street. The suspect and a Rockford Police K9 officer then exchanged gunfire. 

The K9 was shot and did not survive. 

The suspect was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He is being treated at a local hospital, police said. 

The investigation has been turned over to the Winnebago Boone COunty INtegrity Task Force. 

First published on January 28, 2024 / 7:45 PM CST

