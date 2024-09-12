Rockford gang member gets over 6 years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine, selling firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) — A man was sentenced to over six years of federal imprisonment for trafficking cocaine and selling firearms in Rockford, Illinois, the United States Attorney Northern District of Illinois announced Thursday.

Rogelio Ibarra, 24, of Rockford, pleaded guilty to the distribution of cocaine and unlawful possession of firearms earlier this year.

Ibarra, leader of the Rockford chapter of the street gang Insane Unknowns, admitted in a plea deal that between March 2021 and January 2022, he and other gang leaders distributed cocaine to his other gang members to sell and fund their criminal activity.

He also admitted to possessing five firearms and selling them to another person despite prior felony convictions.

Ibarra was sentenced to 76 months on Tuesday.