Trial of Robert Crimo, Jr., father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter, set for Nov. 6

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The trial for the father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter will begin on November 6 at 10 a.m.

Robert Crimo, Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct. His guilt or innocence will be decided by a judge, not a jury this fall.

Defense and prosecutors believe the trial will take about a week.

There will be a hearing on August 28 to determine whether media cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.

Robert Crimo III faces dozens of charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more in the Fourth of July mass shooting last year.

The charges are based on Crimo Jr. sponsoring his son's application for a gun license in 2019. He was 19 and could not get a FOID card without his father's signature.